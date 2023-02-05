Financial Analysis: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) vs. Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avangrid and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 4 1 0 2.00 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.31 $707.00 million $2.32 17.95 Premier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Avangrid and Premier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.66% 4.56% 2.32% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avangrid beats Premier on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm operates through its subsidiary companies, Energy Efficiency Experts, Inc. (E3) and The Power Company USA, LLC (TPC). It enables customers to reduce energy consumption, lower operating and maintenance costs, and realize environmental benefits. The company was founded on October 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

