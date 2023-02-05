Financial Contrast: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) versus Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.90% 22.08% 5.47% Northrim BanCorp 22.87% 14.15% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.77 $58.73 million $3.45 8.99 Northrim BanCorp $134.40 million 2.32 $30.74 million $5.27 10.41

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for 1-4 family residential properties. The company was founded on December 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

