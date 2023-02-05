Financial Survey: Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) vs. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $17.46 billion 3.78 -$496.00 million ($4.54) -7.29 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

This table compares Uber Technologies and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -30.45% -90.49% -26.46% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 1 30 0 2.97 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $46.91, indicating a potential upside of 41.77%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Delivery segment offers consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered and, in certain markets, Delivery also includes offerings for grocery, alcohol and convenience store delivery and other goods. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on Uber’s platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology. The company was founded on February 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Mountainhome, PA.

