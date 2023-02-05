First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,869 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 29.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.