First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Increased by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.