First Western Trust Bank Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $423.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.49. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

