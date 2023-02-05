First Western Trust Bank Sells 1,591 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

