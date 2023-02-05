Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $54.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

