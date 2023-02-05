Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.94.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

