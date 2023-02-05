Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,760 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 639,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $51,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $87.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.