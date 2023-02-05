Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

