Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Loews by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of L stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

