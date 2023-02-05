Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $47.79 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $47,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,127,000 after purchasing an additional 101,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $108,564,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 2.2 %

CIEN opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,439.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,768. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.