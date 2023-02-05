Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

