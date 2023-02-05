Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1,623.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

AVGO opened at $597.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

