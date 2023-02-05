Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,839 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

