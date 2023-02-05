Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 269,586 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 269,586 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 72.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.