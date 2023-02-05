Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.6% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $56,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,591 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $289.96 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

