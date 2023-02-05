Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,967 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 91,615 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $377,321,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,248,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FCX opened at $43.16 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

