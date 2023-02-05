Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 920 ($11.36) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.88) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($10.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.73) to GBX 800 ($9.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 758.57 ($9.37).

Fresnillo Price Performance

LON:FRES opened at GBX 816.80 ($10.09) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.31). The company has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 888.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 794.49.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

