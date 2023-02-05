FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03).

IVN opened at C$12.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.15. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.15.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 65,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$774,670.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,680.34. Insiders sold 81,619 shares of company stock valued at $957,348 over the last three months.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

