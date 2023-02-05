Galxe (GAL) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Galxe (GAL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Galxe has a market capitalization of $125.82 million and $33.50 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galxe has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00010123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

