Gas Price Reaches $2.71 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00011619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $160.17 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Gas
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
