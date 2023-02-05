Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $2.27 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $6.89 or 0.00030108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.89333393 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,224,579.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

