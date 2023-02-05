Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Achieves $603.13 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $603.13 million and $617,784.39 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

