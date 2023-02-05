GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.