Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

