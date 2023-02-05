Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$26.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,136,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,743,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

