Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

GJNSY opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

