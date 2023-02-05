Global Partners LP (GLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 1.572 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 151.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GLP opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Global Partners

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.