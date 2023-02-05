Gode Chain (GODE) Price Tops $0.0224

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $376,474.64 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00424825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.75 or 0.28976334 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00420492 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.