Golden Goose 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,632.40 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $88,168.46 and $4,632.40 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00425615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.38 or 0.29030266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00421006 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

