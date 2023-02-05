Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 45,983 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 236.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after buying an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.45%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

