Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.94.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.20. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

