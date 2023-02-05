Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 27,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 97,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 99,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.



