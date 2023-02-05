Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,505,037 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

