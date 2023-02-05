Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,604,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

