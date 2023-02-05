GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £58.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,320.73. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.
In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders have bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 over the last three months.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
