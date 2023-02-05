GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £58.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1,320.73. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders have bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 over the last three months.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.