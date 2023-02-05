Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 36,149,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,025,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

