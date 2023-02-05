Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.31-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.05-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 376,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,542,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,651,000 after purchasing an additional 384,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

