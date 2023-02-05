Harmony (ONE) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $348.32 million and approximately $55.48 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,774,654,042 coins and its circulating supply is 13,079,554,042 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

