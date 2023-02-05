Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.52 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $38.93 or 0.00166993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

