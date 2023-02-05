Head-To-Head Analysis: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.65 $25.07 million $1.92 6.93 Avnet $24.31 billion 0.18 $692.38 million $8.91 5.25

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Avnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Avnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Avnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avnet 2 3 0 0 1.60

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.75%. Avnet has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Avnet.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% Avnet 3.26% 18.80% 7.38%

Summary

Avnet beats Leonardo DRS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

