Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $54.41 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $54.41 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00087025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024628 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,160 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,160.20979 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07338578 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $71,496,617.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

