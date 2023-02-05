Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $61.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HP opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.