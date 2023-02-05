HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

HomeStreet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $556.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

