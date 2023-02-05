Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.