Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Boosted by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up 3.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after buying an additional 283,352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after acquiring an additional 209,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. 1,369,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,344. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.