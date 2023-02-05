HSBC Begins Coverage on Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.44.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.97. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.63 and a 1-year high of $286.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,875 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,312 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globant by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,435,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 9.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,347,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

