Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.
Hub Group Trading Up 6.1 %
Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
