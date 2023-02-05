Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Hub Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Hub Group stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hub Group Company Profile

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

